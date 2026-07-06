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An-Naml
34
27:34
قالت ان الملوك اذا دخلوا قرية افسدوها وجعلوا اعزة اهلها اذلة وكذالك يفعلون ٣٤
قَالَتْ إِنَّ ٱلْمُلُوكَ إِذَا دَخَلُوا۟ قَرْيَةً أَفْسَدُوهَا وَجَعَلُوٓا۟ أَعِزَّةَ أَهْلِهَآ أَذِلَّةًۭ ۖ وَكَذَٰلِكَ يَفْعَلُونَ ٣٤
قَالَتۡ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمُلُوكَ
إِذَا
دَخَلُواْ
قَرۡيَةً
أَفۡسَدُوهَا
وَجَعَلُوٓاْ
أَعِزَّةَ
أَهۡلِهَآ
أَذِلَّةٗۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٣٤
She reasoned, “Indeed, when kings invade a land, they ruin it and debase its nobles. They really do so!
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