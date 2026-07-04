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An-Naml
31
27:31
الا تعلوا علي واتوني مسلمين ٣١
أَلَّا تَعْلُوا۟ عَلَىَّ وَأْتُونِى مُسْلِمِينَ ٣١
أَلَّا
تَعۡلُواْ
عَلَيَّ
وَأۡتُونِي
مُسۡلِمِينَ
٣١
Do not be arrogant with me, but come to me, fully submitting ˹to Allah˺.’”
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