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An-Naml
28
27:28
اذهب بكتابي هاذا فالقه اليهم ثم تول عنهم فانظر ماذا يرجعون ٢٨
ٱذْهَب بِّكِتَـٰبِى هَـٰذَا فَأَلْقِهْ إِلَيْهِمْ ثُمَّ تَوَلَّ عَنْهُمْ فَٱنظُرْ مَاذَا يَرْجِعُونَ ٢٨
ٱذۡهَب
بِّكِتَٰبِي
هَٰذَا
فَأَلۡقِهۡ
إِلَيۡهِمۡ
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّ
عَنۡهُمۡ
فَٱنظُرۡ
مَاذَا
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٢٨
Go with this letter of mine and deliver it to them, then stand aside and see how they will respond.”
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