Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Qasas Ayah 77
Al-Qasas
77
28:77
وابتغ فيما اتاك الله الدار الاخرة ولا تنس نصيبك من الدنيا واحسن كما احسن الله اليك ولا تبغ الفساد في الارض ان الله لا يحب المفسدين ٧٧
وَٱبْتَغِ فِيمَآ ءَاتَىٰكَ ٱللَّهُ ٱلدَّارَ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةَ ۖ وَلَا تَنسَ نَصِيبَكَ مِنَ ٱلدُّنْيَا ۖ وَأَحْسِن كَمَآ أَحْسَنَ ٱللَّهُ إِلَيْكَ ۖ وَلَا تَبْغِ ٱلْفَسَادَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ ٱلْمُفْسِدِينَ ٧٧
وَٱبۡتَغِ
ﲷ
فِيمَآ
ﲸ
ءَاتَىٰكَ
ﲹ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲺ
ٱلدَّارَ
ﲻ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةَۖ
ﲼﲽ
وَلَا
ﲾ
تَنسَ
ﲿ
نَصِيبَكَ
ﳀ
مِنَ
ﳁ
ٱلدُّنۡيَاۖ
ﳂﳃ
وَأَحۡسِن
ﳄ
كَمَآ
ﳅ
أَحۡسَنَ
ﳆ
ٱللَّهُ
ﳇ
إِلَيۡكَۖ
ﳈﳉ
وَلَا
ﳊ
تَبۡغِ
ﳋ
ٱلۡفَسَادَ
ﳌ
فِي
ﳍ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
ﳎﳏ
إِنَّ
ﳐ
ٱللَّهَ
ﳑ
لَا
ﳒ
يُحِبُّ
ﳓ
ٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
ﳔ
٧٧
ﳕ
Rather, seek the ˹reward˺ of the Hereafter by means of what Allah has granted you, without forgetting your share of this world. And be good ˹to others˺ as Allah has been good to you. Do not seek to spread corruption in the land, for Allah certainly does not like the corruptors.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.