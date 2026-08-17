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Tafsir: Al-Qasas 28:14
Al-Qasas
14
28:14
ولما بلغ اشده واستوى اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٤
وَلَمَّا بَلَغَ أَشُدَّهُۥ وَٱسْتَوَىٰٓ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُ حُكْمًۭا وَعِلْمًۭا ۚ وَكَذَٰلِكَ نَجْزِى ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ١٤
وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥ
وَٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٤
And when he reached full strength and maturity, We gave him wisdom and knowledge. This is how We reward the good-doers.
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ولما بلغ موسى أشد قوته وتكامل عقله، آتيناه حكمًا وعلمًا يعرف بهما الأحكام الشرعية، وكما جزينا موسى على طاعته وإحسانه نجزي مَن أحسن مِن عبادنا.