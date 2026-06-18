Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Qalam
42
68:42
يوم يكشف عن ساق ويدعون الى السجود فلا يستطيعون ٤٢
يَوْمَ يُكْشَفُ عَن سَاقٍۢ وَيُدْعَوْنَ إِلَى ٱلسُّجُودِ فَلَا يَسْتَطِيعُونَ ٤٢
ﳧ
ﳨ
ﳩ
ﳪ
ﳫ
ﳬ
ﳭ
ﳮ
ﳯ
ﳰ
˹Beware of˺ the Day the Shin ˹of Allah˺ will be bared,
1
and the wicked will be asked to prostrate, but they will not be able to do so,
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.