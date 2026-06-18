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34
68:34
ان للمتقين عند ربهم جنات النعيم ٣٤
إِنَّ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ جَنَّـٰتِ ٱلنَّعِيمِ ٣٤
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Indeed, the righteous will have the Gardens of Bliss with their Lord.
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Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿إِنَّ لِلۡمُتَّقِینَ عِندَ رَبِّهِمۡ جَنَّـٰتِ ٱلنَّعِیمِ ٣٤﴾