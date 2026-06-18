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Al-Qalam
31
68:31
قالوا يا ويلنا انا كنا طاغين ٣١
قَالُوا۟ يَـٰوَيْلَنَآ إِنَّا كُنَّا طَـٰغِينَ ٣١
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They said, “Woe to us! We have certainly been transgressors.
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العربية
السعدي Al-Sa'di
{ قَالُوا يَا وَيْلَنَا إِنَّا كُنَّا طَاغِينَ }
أي: متجاوزين للحد في حق الله، وحق عباده.