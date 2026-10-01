يَشْهَدُهُ الْمُقَرَّبُونَ (...attended by those [ angels ] who are blessed with nearness to Allah!...83:21) The verb yash-hadu is derived from shuhud which means 'to attend, to witness, to be present, to observe'. The verse purports to say that the record of deeds of the righteous will be in the custody of angels who are blessed with nearness to Allah. [ Qurtubi ]. If shuhud is taken in the sense of 'being present', then the attached pronoun will refer to ` illiyyin instead of kitab or 'register' (and 'those who are blessed with nearness to Allah' will refer to the righteous people, and not to the angels), and the verse in that case will mean: 'The souls of those blessed with nearness to Allah will be in the place called ` illiyyin' because that is the abode of their souls, as sijjin is the abode of the unbelievers. The proof of this is the narrative of ` Abdullah Ibn Masud ؓ recorded in Muslim in which the Holy Prophet ﷺ said that the souls of the martyrs are in the crops of green birds, enjoying the rivers and gardens of Paradise, and their abode will be the lamps suspended from [ the Divine ] Throne. This indicates that the souls of the martyrs will be under the Divine Throne, and will be able to stroll in Paradise. In Surah Yasin, we came across the incident of Habib Najjar, where it is stated that: قِيلَ ادْخُلِ الْجَنَّةَ ۖ قَالَ يَا لَيْتَ قَوْمِي يَعْلَمُونَ ﴿26﴾ بِمَا غَفَرَ لِي رَبِّي He was told, "Enter the Garden!" He said, "If my people only knew how my Lord has forgiven me [ 36:26] "' This indicates that no sooner he passed away than he entered Paradise. Similarly, some Prophetic narratives also show that the souls of the believers are in Paradise. The sum total of these verses and narratives is that the abode of all the souls is in the seventh heaven beneath the Divine Throne. This is the locale of Paradise, and the souls have been given freedom of movement within the Paradise. Here reference has been made particularly to 'those souls who are blessed with nearness to Allah' because of the most exalted ranks they will enjoy. [ This does not, however, mean that souls at the lower ranks will not be in this abode.] In fact, this will be the abode of the souls of all the believers as is narrated by Sayyidna Ka'b Ibn Malik ؓ that the Holy Prophet ﷺ said: انما نسمۃ المؤمن طایٔریعلّق فی شجر الجنَّۃ حتَّی ترجع الٰی جسدہ یوم القیٰمۃ۔ (رواہ مالک والنِّسایٔی بسند صحیح) 'The soul of a believer is a bird that will be hanging in the tree of Paradise, until it returns to its body on the Day of Judgment.' [ Malik and Nasa'i through an authentic chain of narrators. A Tradition of Umm Hani' to the same effect is recorded in Musnad of Ahmad and in Tabarani. See Mazhari ]. The Abode of Human Souls after Death What is the abode of human souls after death? In answer to this question, reports seem apparently different. Narratives were cited in explanation of sijjin and ` illiyyun above which showed that the souls of the unbelievers are in sijjin which is beneath the seventh earth, and the souls of the believers are in ` illiyyun which is in the seventh heaven beneath the Divine Throne. Some traditions indicate that the souls of the unbelievers will be in Hell, and the souls of the believers will be in Paradise. Some narratives, like the lengthy narrative of Bath' Ibn ` Azib ؓ ، suggest that the souls of all the deceased, believers and non-believers, will be in the graves. When the angels carry the soul of a believer to the sky, Allah says: 'Keep the record of deeds of this servant of mine in ` illiyyun and return him to the earth, because I have created him from earth, and to it I shall return him, and from it I shall resurrect him.' Complying with this command, the angels return his soul to the grave. Likewise, the soul of the non-believer is carried to the sky, but the doors are not opened for him. The angels will be commanded to return the soul to its grave. Imam ` Abdul Barr prefers this narrative and believes that the souls of all [ believers and non-believers ] remain in their graves. As for the first two sets of traditions, there is no contradiction because, carefully considered, ` illiyyun is in the seventh heaven beneath the Divine Throne, and this is exactly the locale of Paradise, as is clear from the Qur'anic text: عِندَ سِدْرَةِ الْمُنتَهَىٰ عِندَهَا جَنَّةُ الْمَأْوَىٰ 'by sidrat-ul-muntaha (the lot-tree in the upper realm), near which there is Jannat-ul-ma'wa (the Paradise of Abode), [ 53:14-15] ' This clearly states that Paradise is near the lot-tree in the upper realm, and ahadith confirm that the lot-tree is in the seventh heaven. Thus it may be argued that since the abode of the souls is ` illiyyun, Paradise must be near it. These souls will stroll in and along the Gardens of Paradise. Therefore, their abode may be said to be Paradise. Similarly, the souls of the unbelievers remain in sijjin which is situated beneath the seventh earth. It is also proved by ahadith that Hell is beneath the seventh earth, and the dwellers of sijjin will receive the heat and torture of the Hell. Therefore, it would be correct to say that their abode is in Hell. However, the hadith that informs us that the souls of the unbelievers will remain in the graves is apparently contradictory to the preceding two narratives. The Baihaqi of his time, Qadi Thana'ullah Panipati, in his Tafsir Mazhari, has reconciled them thus: It is not far-fetched to assume that ` illiyyun and sijjin are the real abodes of the souls, but they have a special connection with their graves. None, besides Allah, knows the actual nature of the connection. However, there is the sun and the moon in the sky, but their rays fall on the earth and provide to it light and heat. Similarly, the souls of ` illiyyun and sijjin may have some spiritual connection with the graves. The scholarly view of Qadi Thana'ullah Panipati has just been discussed in Surah Nazi’ at, the sum total of which is as follows: There are two types of soul: The one is a subtle substance that permeates the human body. Despite being a material substance, it is too subtle to be visible, and its other name is nafs. The other soul is abstract and non-material, pure essence. The pure, abstract and non-material soul is the life of the first soul, and therefore it is called the 'soul of soul'. Both the categories of souls are connected to human body, but the first type of soul resides in the human body. When the soul leaves the body, death occurs. The second type of soul is connected with the body more closely than the first type, but Allah alone knows the nature of the connection. The first soul, after death, is taken to the heaven, and then returned to the grave. Grave is its abode where it is rewarded and punished. The abstract soul remains in ` illiyyun or sijjin [ as the case might be ]. Thus we have several views on the issue. The final destination of souls is Paradise or ` illiyyun, or its opposite Hell or sijjin. The abode of the abstract souls is ` illiyyun or sijjin. The souls of the first type, the nafs, or the body, remains in the grave after death. And Allah knows best!