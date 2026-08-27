Tafsir: Al-Mursalat 77:48

** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe that Day to the deniers!) (46. Eat and enjoy yourselves for a little while. Verily, you are criminals.) (47. Woe that Day to the deniers!) (48. And when it is said to them: "Bow down yourself!" They bow not down.) (49. Woe that Day to the deniers!)(50. Then in what statement after this will they believe)
Allah informs that His servants who have Taqwa and worship Him by performing the obligations and abandoning the forbidden things, will be in gardens and springs on the Day of Judgement. This means they will be in the opposite condition of the wretched people, who will be in shades of Al-Yahmum, which is purtrid, black smoke. Allah says,
(And fruits, such as they desire.) meaning, and from other types of fruits, they will have whatever they request.
(Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.) meaning, this will be said to them out of kindness for them. Reestablishing what He has previously mentioned, Allah says;
(Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) meaning, `this is Our reward for whoever does good deeds.'
(Woe that Day to the deniers!)
Allah says,
(Eat and enjoy yourselves for a little while. Verily, you are criminals.) This is an address to the deniers of the Day of Judgement. It is commanding them with a command of threat and intimidation. Allah says, s
(Eat and enjoy yourselves for a little while.) meaning, for a period of time that is short, small and brief.
(Verily, you are criminals.) meaning, then you all will be driven to the fire of Hell which has already been mentioned.
(Woe that Day to the deniers!) This is similar to Allah's statement,
(We let them enjoy for a little while, then in the end We shall oblige them to a great torment.) (31:24) Allah also says,
(Verily, those who invent a lie against Allah, will never be successsful. (A brief) enjoyment in this world! And then unto Us will be their return, then We shall make them taste the severest torment because they used to disbelieve.) (10:69,70) Then Allah says,
(And when it is said to them: "Bow down yourself!" They bow not down.) meaning, when these ignorant disbelievers are ordered to pray with the congregation (of believers), they refuse and turn away from it arrogantly. Thus, Allah says,
(Woe that Day to the deniers!) Then Allah says,
(Then in what statement after this will they believe) meaning, if they do not believe in this Qur'an, then what talk will they believe in This is as Allah says,
(Then in which speech after Allah and His Ayat will they believe) (45: 6) This is the end of the Tafsir of Surat Al-Mursalat, and all praise and thanks are due to Allah. He is the Giver of success and security.