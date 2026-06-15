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Al-Ma'idah
78
5:78
لعن الذين كفروا من بني اسراييل على لسان داوود وعيسى ابن مريم ذالك بما عصوا وكانوا يعتدون ٧٨
لُعِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ مِنۢ بَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ عَلَىٰ لِسَانِ دَاوُۥدَ وَعِيسَى ٱبْنِ مَرْيَمَ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ بِمَا عَصَوا۟ وَّكَانُوا۟ يَعْتَدُونَ ٧٨
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The disbelievers among the Children of Israel were condemned in the revelations of David and Jesus, son of Mary. That was for their disobedience and violations.
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