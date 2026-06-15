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Al-Ma'idah
77
5:77
قل يا اهل الكتاب لا تغلوا في دينكم غير الحق ولا تتبعوا اهواء قوم قد ضلوا من قبل واضلوا كثيرا وضلوا عن سواء السبيل ٧٧
قُلْ يَـٰٓأَهْلَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ لَا تَغْلُوا۟ فِى دِينِكُمْ غَيْرَ ٱلْحَقِّ وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوٓا۟ أَهْوَآءَ قَوْمٍۢ قَدْ ضَلُّوا۟ مِن قَبْلُ وَأَضَلُّوا۟ كَثِيرًۭا وَضَلُّوا۟ عَن سَوَآءِ ٱلسَّبِيلِ ٧٧
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Say, “O People of the Book! Do not go to extremes in your faith beyond the truth, nor follow the vain desires of those who went astray before ˹you˺. They misled many and strayed from the Right Way.”
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