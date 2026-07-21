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Al-Insan
22
76:22
ان هاذا كان لكم جزاء وكان سعيكم مشكورا ٢٢
إِنَّ هَـٰذَا كَانَ لَكُمْ جَزَآءًۭ وَكَانَ سَعْيُكُم مَّشْكُورًا ٢٢
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
جَزَآءٗ
وَكَانَ
سَعۡيُكُم
مَّشۡكُورًا
٢٢
˹And they will be told,˺ “All this is surely a reward for you. Your striving has been appreciated.”
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Tafsir Muyassar
ويقال لهم:
إن هذا أُعِدَّ لكم مقابل أعمالكم الصالحة، وكان عملكم في الدنيا عند الله مرضيًا مقبولا.