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Al-Insan
18
76:18
عينا فيها تسمى سلسبيلا ١٨
عَيْنًۭا فِيهَا تُسَمَّىٰ سَلْسَبِيلًۭا ١٨
عَيۡنٗا
فِيهَا
تُسَمَّىٰ
سَلۡسَبِيلٗا
١٨
from a spring there, called Salsabîl.
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