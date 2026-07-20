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Al-Insan
12
76:12
وجزاهم بما صبروا جنة وحريرا ١٢
وَجَزَىٰهُم بِمَا صَبَرُوا۟ جَنَّةًۭ وَحَرِيرًۭا ١٢
وَجَزَىٰهُم
بِمَا
صَبَرُواْ
جَنَّةٗ
وَحَرِيرٗا
١٢
and reward them for their perseverance with a Garden ˹in Paradise˺ and ˹garments of˺ silk.
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