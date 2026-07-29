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Al-Baqarah
91
2:91
واذا قيل لهم امنوا بما انزل الله قالوا نومن بما انزل علينا ويكفرون بما وراءه وهو الحق مصدقا لما معهم قل فلم تقتلون انبياء الله من قبل ان كنتم مومنين ٩١
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ ءَامِنُوا۟ بِمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ قَالُوا۟ نُؤْمِنُ بِمَآ أُنزِلَ عَلَيْنَا وَيَكْفُرُونَ بِمَا وَرَآءَهُۥ وَهُوَ ٱلْحَقُّ مُصَدِّقًۭا لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ ۗ قُلْ فَلِمَ تَقْتُلُونَ أَنۢبِيَآءَ ٱللَّهِ مِن قَبْلُ إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ ٩١
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
ءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالُواْ
نُؤۡمِنُ
بِمَآ
أُنزِلَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَيَكۡفُرُونَ
بِمَا
وَرَآءَهُۥ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَهُمۡۗ
قُلۡ
فَلِمَ
تَقۡتُلُونَ
أَنۢبِيَآءَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
إِن
كُنتُم
مُّؤۡمِنِينَ
٩١
When it is said to them: “Believe in what Allah has revealed,” they reply, “We only believe in what was sent down to us,” and they deny what came afterwards, though it is the truth confirming their own Scriptures! Ask ˹them, O Prophet˺, “Why then did you kill Allah’s prophets before, if you are ˹truly˺ believers?”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
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10 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:91-93
The Calf Within the Heart
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:91–93) through the Hadith
The ayahs move from rejection to the condition of the heart itself.
Not only refusing revelation,
but the heart becoming attached to what it cannot easily let go of.
The Qur’an says:
﴿وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ آمِنُوا بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ قَالُوا نُؤْمِنُ بِمَا أُنزِلَ عَلَيْنَا﴾
“And when they are told, ‘Believe in what Allah has sent down,’ they say, ‘We believe only in ...
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9
2
sabah firdous
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:90-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
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13
3
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