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Al-Baqarah
76
2:76
واذا لقوا الذين امنوا قالوا امنا واذا خلا بعضهم الى بعض قالوا اتحدثونهم بما فتح الله عليكم ليحاجوكم به عند ربكم افلا تعقلون ٧٦
وَإِذَا لَقُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ قَالُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَا بَعْضُهُمْ إِلَىٰ بَعْضٍۢ قَالُوٓا۟ أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم بِمَا فَتَحَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْكُمْ لِيُحَآجُّوكُم بِهِۦ عِندَ رَبِّكُمْ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ ٧٦
وَإِذَا
لَقُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
قَالُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
وَإِذَا
خَلَا
بَعۡضُهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
بَعۡضٖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم
بِمَا
فَتَحَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
لِيُحَآجُّوكُم
بِهِۦ
عِندَ
رَبِّكُمۡۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٧٦
When they meet the believers they say, “We believe.” But in private they say ˹to each other˺, “Will you disclose to the believers the knowledge Allah has revealed to you,
1
so that they may use it against you before your Lord? Do you not understand?”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
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11 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:76-77
What Truth Requires
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:76–77) through the Hadith
The verses move between what is said openly and what is spoken in private:
﴿وَإِذَا لَقُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ قَالُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَا بَعْضُهُمْ إِلَىٰ بَعْضٍ قَالُوٓا۟ أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم بِمَا فَتَحَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْكُمْ لِيُحَآجُّوكُم بِهِۦ عِندَ رَبِّكُمْ﴾ “And when they meet those who believe, they say, ‘We believe.’ But when they are alone with one another, they ...
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