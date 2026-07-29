Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
73
2:73
فقلنا اضربوه ببعضها كذالك يحيي الله الموتى ويريكم اياته لعلكم تعقلون ٧٣
فَقُلْنَا ٱضْرِبُوهُ بِبَعْضِهَا ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ يُحْىِ ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ وَيُرِيكُمْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَعْقِلُونَ ٧٣
فَقُلۡنَا
ٱضۡرِبُوهُ
بِبَعۡضِهَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
يُحۡيِ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٧٣
So We instructed, “Strike the dead body with a piece of the cow.” This is how ˹easily˺ Allah brings the dead to life, showing you His signs so that you may understand.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Huma A.
Follow
last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:67-74
Surah Al-Baqarah Ayah 67-74
This Ayah teaches me to not ask many questions, it just complicates the order. Do as Allah has told you, without asking questions, without making it complicated
The nature of the question depends on the niyyah. Will the question bring me closer to Allah or take me away?
A question that is asked with pure intention of increasing knowledge and faith is a praiseworthy question. A question that is asked just to argue or ...
See more
16
2
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
Follow
2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
See more
9
0
Khaleda Begum
Follow
5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:68-73
Parenting tips from the story of cow
People of Bani Israel didn’t want to slaughter the cow. So they keep making excuses. But how Musa (as) approach them against each of their excuses teaches me a parenting lesson.
When we ask our kids to do something they don’t like, they keep making excuses and we loose our temper after one or two excuses and the moment we loose our cool, shaitan enters to the scene. The result is frustrating for parents, chil...
See more
15
2
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah