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Al-Baqarah
56
2:56
ثم بعثناكم من بعد موتكم لعلكم تشكرون ٥٦
ثُمَّ بَعَثْنَـٰكُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ مَوْتِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ٥٦
ثُمَّ
بَعَثۡنَٰكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَوۡتِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٥٦
Then We brought you back to life after your death, so that perhaps you would be grateful.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
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12 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 2:55-56
As Though You See Him
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:55–56) through the Hadith
There are moments when the heart longs for certainty so completely.
that it begins to ask for what can be seen, held, and fully resolved.
Not always because faith is absent,
but because uncertainty can feel difficult to remain inside for long.
وَإِذْ قُلْتُمْ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَن نُؤْمِنَ لَكَ حَتَّىٰ نَرَى ٱللَّهَ جَهْرَةً
“And [recall] when you said: ‘O Musa, we will n...
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