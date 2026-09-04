Al-Baqarah 2:54 واذ قال موسى لقومه يا قوم انكم ظلمتم انفسكم باتخاذكم العجل فتوبوا الى باريكم فاقتلوا انفسكم ذالكم خير لكم عند باريكم فتاب عليكم انه هو التواب الرحيم ٥٤
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وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
إِنَّكُمۡ
ظَلَمۡتُمۡ
أَنفُسَكُم
بِٱتِّخَاذِكُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
فَتُوبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَٱقۡتُلُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡ
عِندَ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥٤
And ˹remember˺ when Moses said to his people, “O my people! Surely you have wronged yourselves by worshipping the calf, so turn in repentance to your Creator and execute ˹the calf-worshippers among˺ yourselves. That is best for you in the sight of your Creator.” Then He accepted your repentance. Surely He is the Accepter of Repentance, Most Merciful.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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