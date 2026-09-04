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Tafsir: Al-Baqarah 2:53
Al-Baqarah
53
2:53
واذ اتينا موسى الكتاب والفرقان لعلكم تهتدون ٥٣
وَإِذْ ءَاتَيْنَا مُوسَى ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَٱلْفُرْقَانَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَهْتَدُونَ ٥٣
وَإِذۡ
ﱶ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
ﱷ
مُوسَى
ﱸ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
ﱹ
وَٱلۡفُرۡقَانَ
ﱺ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
ﱻ
تَهۡتَدُونَ
ﱼ
٥٣
ﱽ
And ˹remember˺ when We gave Moses the Scripture—the decisive authority—that perhaps you would be ˹rightly˺ guided.
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Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na Kumbukeni neema Yetu juu yenu, tulipompa Mūsā Kitabu chenye kupambanua baina ya haki na batili- nacho ni Taurati- ili muongoke na mtoke kwenye upotevu.