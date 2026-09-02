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Tafsir: Al-Baqarah 2:32
Al-Baqarah
32
2:32
قالوا سبحانك لا علم لنا الا ما علمتنا انك انت العليم الحكيم ٣٢
قَالُوا۟ سُبْحَـٰنَكَ لَا عِلْمَ لَنَآ إِلَّا مَا عَلَّمْتَنَآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٣٢
قَالُواْ
ﱰ
سُبۡحَٰنَكَ
ﱱ
لَا
ﱲ
عِلۡمَ
ﱳ
لَنَآ
ﱴ
إِلَّا
ﱵ
مَا
ﱶ
عَلَّمۡتَنَآۖ
ﱷﱸ
إِنَّكَ
ﱹ
أَنتَ
ﱺ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
ﱻ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
ﱼ
٣٢
ﱽ
They replied, “Glory be to You! We have no knowledge except what You have taught us. You are truly the All-Knowing, All-Wise.”
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