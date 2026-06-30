Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
3
2:3
الذين يومنون بالغيب ويقيمون الصلاة ومما رزقناهم ينفقون ٣
ٱلَّذِينَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِٱلْغَيْبِ وَيُقِيمُونَ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَمِمَّا رَزَقْنَـٰهُمْ يُنفِقُونَ ٣
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَيُقِيمُونَ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَمِمَّا
رَزَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
يُنفِقُونَ
٣
who believe in the unseen,
1
establish prayer, and donate from what We have provided for them,
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Salma Sumaila
Follow
9 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:3
For a long time, I kept reflecting on Qur'an 2:3, ...who give from what we have provided for them. Most of the time, when we think of Rizq, money and other material possessions come to mind. But Rizq can be time, knowledge, good companionship, a listening ear... Anything Allah has blessed us with.
So if Allah has blessed you with knowledge, share it selflessly. If He blessed you with some extra time which you can help someone within, help them.
R...
See more
28
6
Jasmina Ahmed
Follow
16 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:3
When I first read this verse “those who believe in the unseen, establish prayer and spend from what We have provided them”, it felt almost obvious. Of course people of faith would believe in the unseen and establish their prayers. That part made immediate sense. But the more I sat with the verse, the more a question began to form in my mind: why charity?
Out of all the good deeds that could have followed belief and prayer, why does Allah specifi...
See more
18
0
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
Follow
18 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:3
In part of his tafsir of surah al-Baqarah, Ibn al-Jawzi mentioned the following report:
[ قال عمرو بن مرَّة: قال أصحاب عبد الله له: طوبى لك، جاهدت مع رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم، وجالسته. فقال: إن شأن رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم كان مبيِّنا لمن رآه، ولكن أعجب من ذلك: قوم يجدون كتاباً مكتوباً يؤمنون به ولم يروه، ثم قرأ: { الذين يؤمنون بالغيب }]
'Amr ibn Murrah said:
Ibn Mas'ood's students once told him, "You are so blessed, you fought alongsi...
See more
12
2
haiqa bhutta
Follow
last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 1:6, 2:5, 2:3
what a beautiful connection between two surahs —at the end of Surah Al-Fatiha, we ask Allah for guidance: 'Guide us to the straight path…' And then, at the very beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah answers that prayer by saying: 'This is the Book in which there is no doubt—a guidance for those who are mindful of Allah.' SubhanAllah! He is showing us clearly that the people who are truly guided are those who have the qualities of the righteous (th...
See more
20
3
Amina Bilal
Follow
2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:3
Muttaqi? Meaning pious people, those who protect themselves from sins and have Allah's fear.
And in the next verse, Allah describes the qualities of the muttaqin:
Surat No. 2: Surah Al-Baqarah - Ayat No. 3
'Those who believe in the unseen, establish prayer, and spend from what We have provided for them.'
As I was reading these verses, I was reflecting on why Allah mentioned belief in the unseen before the actions, like prayer. Why is belief i...
See more
5
1
Rabi'a Brown
Follow
2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:3
#Provision
#Rizq
#Waste
#Money
#Food
#Time
#Al-Baqara3
Overindulging just a little bit with food isn't a sin. Is it?
Well, when I eat more than my daily caloric requirements are, indulge in foods that aren't necessary for my body to function properly (or that cause it harm, like sugar), am I using what Allah SWT has alloted to me in terms of money, time, and food in the way He has directed me to do?
I am human and I often fall short of the ma...
See more
10
4
Maryam M
Follow
2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 18:28, 18:46, 2:3
Bismillahi Ar Rahman Ar Raheem
This week I felt reminded of the last part of this ayaat 2:3 of Baqarah 'and they spend out of whatever we have given them' in the Palestenian cause for liberation. There was a gentleman who quit working for the state department in US and instead invested his time, experience and education into creating a report to submit the government to prove the weapons are being used for genocide. There were lawyers who offer...
See more
8
2
Muhammad Tily
Follow
2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:3, 51:58
Ar-Razzaaq
The phrase of { وَمِمَّا رَزَقْنَـٰهُمْ يُنفِقُونَ - 'and donate from what We have provided for them'} always fascinates me. While encouraging us to spend, a reminder is given to us about the source of our Rizq / sustenance. Allah (ﷻ) has given us everything in the first place. He (ﷻ) is Ar-Razzaq! Will we share some of those gifts with others?
May Allah make us of those who are not stingy. Aameen!
3
1
Maryam Nazar
Follow
4 years ago
·
Referencing
Surah 2 and Ayah 63:9-10, 47:35, 2:270, 2:261-262, 2:3, 2:254, 19:76, 2:265, 64:16, 2:274
The fruit that a plant bears depends on the seed that we sow.When allah provides us with seeds,we have to nurture and water it in a good fertile soil so that it produces lot and lot of fruits,flowers and seeds.
Throughout our lives Allah is constantly planting seeds of faith in our life and calling us to also plant seeds of faith in the lives of others, on an ongoing basis.
Remember —a farmer who plants good quality seeds,in a highly fertile so...
See more
17
1
DrHaleema Anwar
Follow
5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:3, 59:9
One of the best deeds that we should be in a habit of doing is - 'giving'. Giving with no expectation from other expect a reward from your master.
In Surah baqarah He says, 'and donate from what We have provided for them.'-
'وَمِمَّا رَزَقْنَٰهُمْ يُنفِقُونَ'
A few things to note in this ayah are:
1. They spend from 'whatever' is given to them. Implying that what you can give is so diverse, it's not limited to material thing. It can be giving y...
See more
30
7
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah