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Al-Baqarah
262
2:262
الذين ينفقون اموالهم في سبيل الله ثم لا يتبعون ما انفقوا منا ولا اذى لهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٢٦٢
ٱلَّذِينَ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَٰلَهُمْ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ ثُمَّ لَا يُتْبِعُونَ مَآ أَنفَقُوا۟ مَنًّۭا وَلَآ أَذًۭى ۙ لَّهُمْ أَجْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ٢٦٢
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُنفِقُونَ
أَمۡوَٰلَهُمۡ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
ثُمَّ
لَا
يُتۡبِعُونَ
مَآ
أَنفَقُواْ
مَنّٗا
وَلَآ
أَذٗى
لَّهُمۡ
أَجۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٢٦٢
Those who spend their wealth in the cause of Allah and do not follow their charity with reminders of their generosity or hurtful words—they will get their reward from their Lord, and there will be no fear for them, nor will they grieve.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Sarah R
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4 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:262
This is an ayah that we have heard so often, we don't even listen anymore. We don't pay attention to how incredible it is. One of the best deeds is giving sadaqa.
Sadaqa is from the word صدق - truth, and giving in charity is proof of the truthfulness of a person's sacrifice to the deen.
The rewards for sadaqa are immense. Imagine one seed planted yielding a benefit of 700 or more, depending on whether there is ikhlaas. Something as simple as ...
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5
0
Maryam Nazar
Follow
4 years ago
·
Referencing
Surah 2 and Ayah 63:9-10, 47:35, 2:270, 2:261-262, 2:3, 2:254, 19:76, 2:265, 64:16, 2:274
The fruit that a plant bears depends on the seed that we sow.When allah provides us with seeds,we have to nurture and water it in a good fertile soil so that it produces lot and lot of fruits,flowers and seeds.
Throughout our lives Allah is constantly planting seeds of faith in our life and calling us to also plant seeds of faith in the lives of others, on an ongoing basis.
Remember —a farmer who plants good quality seeds,in a highly fertile so...
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17
1
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