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Al-Baqarah
226
2:226
للذين يولون من نسايهم تربص اربعة اشهر فان فاءوا فان الله غفور رحيم ٢٢٦
لِّلَّذِينَ يُؤْلُونَ مِن نِّسَآئِهِمْ تَرَبُّصُ أَرْبَعَةِ أَشْهُرٍۢ ۖ فَإِن فَآءُو فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ غَفُورٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ٢٢٦
لِّلَّذِينَ
يُؤۡلُونَ
مِن
نِّسَآئِهِمۡ
تَرَبُّصُ
أَرۡبَعَةِ
أَشۡهُرٖۖ
فَإِن
فَآءُو
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
غَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
٢٢٦
Those who swear not to have intercourse with their wives must wait for four months.
1
If they change their mind, then Allah is certainly All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.
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