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Al-Baqarah
208
2:208
يا ايها الذين امنوا ادخلوا في السلم كافة ولا تتبعوا خطوات الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ٢٠٨
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱدْخُلُوا۟ فِى ٱلسِّلْمِ كَآفَّةًۭ وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا۟ خُطُوَٰتِ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٢٠٨
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
فِي
ٱلسِّلۡمِ
كَآفَّةٗ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعُواْ
خُطُوَٰتِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٢٠٨
O believers! Enter into Islam wholeheartedly and do not follow Satan’s footsteps. Surely he is your sworn enemy.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Maryam Kandil
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21 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 7:43, 2:208
I wanted to share a poem I’ve been working on because I think it expresses a little bit of the beauty of our Sharia, which establishes our morals and guides our every action. The word “sharia” itself is beautiful because it refers to the Divine guidance and legislation from Allah but also comes from a word literally meaning a well-trodden path to water.
First of all, in ayah 208 of Surah Al Baqarah, Allah tells us to enter into the “silm” (peace...
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5
1
Julie Aoulad-Ali
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last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:208
We read about the three types of person in surah al-Baqarah so many times - the believers, the unbelievers and the hypocrites. For many years when I read this I automatically saw myself as one of the believers...but this ayah is a warning to us all - beware of not entering into Islam wholeheartedly because then we will be corrupted by shaytan and risk becoming one of the hypocrites. We are all human - our iman ebbs and flows like the tide, somet...
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1
1
Khalisa M.
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last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 3:149, 3:8, 2:208
'O you who have believed, enter into Islam completely [and perfectly] and do not follow the footsteps of Shaytan. Indeed, he is to you a clear enemy.' (2:208)
This is the ayah that made everything click for me. The one that helped me choose to go all in on Islam through my belief and actions.
'Our Lord! Do not deviate our hearts after You have guided us and bestow mercy on us from Yourself. Indeed, You only are the Great Bestower.' (3:8)
And t...
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15
6
Salah Sheikh
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 49:14, 4:1, 2:208
I noticed here a slight difference between how Allah addresses mankind as a whole: يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ – 'O, mankind' with how Allah addresses the believers specifically: يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ – 'O you who have believed'
This got me thinking about how Allah speaks to us in the Qur'an. I thought there must be some significance in this subtle difference. I realised that mankind are addressed in the form of a noun whilst the believers...
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12
1
A Siddiqui
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 1:6, 16:120, 2:208
The best days of the year are here, Alhamdullilah.
Are you struggling to find the inspiration to do your best?
Don't hold your own self back from earning great rewards these 10 days.
Don't wait around for someone else to come inspire you to improve.
Don't walk on the fence, being neither here nor there.
Don't allow your circumstances to keep you from experiencing a personal transformation.
Whatever your circumstances may be, take responsi...
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49
24
Amer Abbas
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7 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 4:76, 2:208, 59:16, 43:62, 14:22
Last week I attended yet another wonderful Jumu'ah in Santa Clara where Br. @ibadrgave a simple yet a great reminder about keeping our guard up against satan, about how satan is a sworn enemy who has mastered mankind, and while he has no control over us, he will try to sway us, relentlessly, with a personalized approach for each of us, until he fully misguides us.
A great point was made about how satan takes baby steps, first tries to hinder th...
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21
2
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