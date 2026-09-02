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Tafsir: Al-Baqarah 2:20
Al-Baqarah
20
2:20
يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
يَكَادُ ٱلْبَرْقُ يَخْطَفُ أَبْصَـٰرَهُمْ ۖ كُلَّمَآ أَضَآءَ لَهُم مَّشَوْا۟ فِيهِ وَإِذَآ أَظْلَمَ عَلَيْهِمْ قَامُوا۟ ۚ وَلَوْ شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ لَذَهَبَ بِسَمْعِهِمْ وَأَبْصَـٰرِهِمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ٢٠
يَكَادُ
ﱯ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
ﱰ
يَخۡطَفُ
ﱱ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
ﱲﱳ
كُلَّمَآ
ﱴ
أَضَآءَ
ﱵ
لَهُم
ﱶ
مَّشَوۡاْ
ﱷ
فِيهِ
ﱸ
وَإِذَآ
ﱹ
أَظۡلَمَ
ﱺ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ﱻ
قَامُواْۚ
ﱼﱽ
وَلَوۡ
ﱾ
شَآءَ
ﱿ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲀ
لَذَهَبَ
ﲁ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
ﲂ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
ﲃﲄ
إِنَّ
ﲅ
ٱللَّهَ
ﲆ
عَلَىٰ
ﲇ
كُلِّ
ﲈ
شَيۡءٖ
ﲉ
قَدِيرٞ
ﲊ
٢٠
ﲋ
It is as if the lightning were about to snatch away their sight. Whenever lightning strikes, they walk in its light, but when darkness covers them, they stand still. Had Allah willed, He could have taken away their hearing and sight. Surely Allah is Most Capable of everything.
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