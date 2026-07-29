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Al-Baqarah
20
2:20
يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
يَكَادُ ٱلْبَرْقُ يَخْطَفُ أَبْصَـٰرَهُمْ ۖ كُلَّمَآ أَضَآءَ لَهُم مَّشَوْا۟ فِيهِ وَإِذَآ أَظْلَمَ عَلَيْهِمْ قَامُوا۟ ۚ وَلَوْ شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ لَذَهَبَ بِسَمْعِهِمْ وَأَبْصَـٰرِهِمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ٢٠
يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
It is as if the lightning were about to snatch away their sight. Whenever lightning strikes, they walk in its light, but when darkness covers them, they stand still. Had Allah willed, He could have taken away their hearing and sight. Surely Allah is Most Capable of everything.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
sabah firdous
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:20
Sometimes we rely too heavily on outside sources for example, if I want to be wealthy, I try to earn more or get a better job. If I want to be a better muslim, I pray and fast more. If I want to build a family, I work harder to find a spouse. What we forget is, that for each blessing there is an external source and an internal source. There is light and there is sight. There is sound and there is hearing. There is happiness and there's contentmen...
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19
4
tareq abed
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:19-20
A rainstorm overall brings goodness, though the darkness in the sky is uncertainty, and the thunder causes fear, while the lightning brings light to the dark sky. The munafiq is in this state with his belief, between the darkness of uncertainty and confusion and doubt, the thunder of fear over their own interests and how Islam might compromise that, along with the fear of having to make sacrifices for the religion, and ocassionally they get the ...
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8
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