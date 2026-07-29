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Al-Baqarah
173
2:173
انما حرم عليكم الميتة والدم ولحم الخنزير وما اهل به لغير الله فمن اضطر غير باغ ولا عاد فلا اثم عليه ان الله غفور رحيم ١٧٣
إِنَّمَا حَرَّمَ عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْمَيْتَةَ وَٱلدَّمَ وَلَحْمَ ٱلْخِنزِيرِ وَمَآ أُهِلَّ بِهِۦ لِغَيْرِ ٱللَّهِ ۖ فَمَنِ ٱضْطُرَّ غَيْرَ بَاغٍۢ وَلَا عَادٍۢ فَلَآ إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ غَفُورٌۭ رَّحِيمٌ ١٧٣
إِنَّمَا
حَرَّمَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَيۡتَةَ
وَٱلدَّمَ
وَلَحۡمَ
ٱلۡخِنزِيرِ
وَمَآ
أُهِلَّ
بِهِۦ
لِغَيۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۖ
فَمَنِ
ٱضۡطُرَّ
غَيۡرَ
بَاغٖ
وَلَا
عَادٖ
فَلَآ
إِثۡمَ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
غَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٌ
١٧٣
He has only forbidden you ˹to eat˺ carrion, blood, swine,
1
and what is slaughtered in the name of any other than Allah. But if someone is compelled by necessity—neither driven by desire nor exceeding immediate need—they will not be sinful. Surely Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
J Yousef
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 8:69, 16:110, 2:173, 41:32
Posted in
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Ghafūr appears 91 times in the Qur’an. God Almighty says: 'And when those come to you who believe in Our verses, say, 'Peace be upon you. Your Lord has decreed upon Himself mercy: that any of you who does wrong out of ignorance and then repents after that and corrects himself – indeed, He is Forgiving (Ghafūr) and Merciful.'' (Qur’an, 6:54) Ghafūr is the One who forgives over and over and over again. The Prophet ﷺ told us: 'The one who (regula...
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