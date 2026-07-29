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Al-Baqarah
141
2:141
تلك امة قد خلت لها ما كسبت ولكم ما كسبتم ولا تسالون عما كانوا يعملون ١٤١
تِلْكَ أُمَّةٌۭ قَدْ خَلَتْ ۖ لَهَا مَا كَسَبَتْ وَلَكُم مَّا كَسَبْتُمْ ۖ وَلَا تُسْـَٔلُونَ عَمَّا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١٤١
تِلۡكَ
أُمَّةٞ
قَدۡ
خَلَتۡۖ
لَهَا
مَا
كَسَبَتۡ
وَلَكُم
مَّا
كَسَبۡتُمۡۖ
وَلَا
تُسۡـَٔلُونَ
عَمَّا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٤١
That was a community that had already gone before. For them is what they earned and for you is what you have earned. And you will not be accountable for what they have done.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Sajid Bhutta
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 41:30, 2:141
Subhan Allah
Today marks 6 months , I never imagined I would still be writing about my mother الله يرحمها . I never imagined the incidents with my mother would continue to connect me with the Quran.
My mother used to tell me the time she experienced her grandfathers death as a young woman. She loved her grandfather so much , he was also the one who suggested my father to marry my mother.
At the time of his death he was also sick and was in t...
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38
8
Reshad Noorzay
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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