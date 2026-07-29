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Al-Baqarah
123
2:123
واتقوا يوما لا تجزي نفس عن نفس شييا ولا يقبل منها عدل ولا تنفعها شفاعة ولا هم ينصرون ١٢٣
وَٱتَّقُوا۟ يَوْمًۭا لَّا تَجْزِى نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْسٍۢ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يُقْبَلُ مِنْهَا عَدْلٌۭ وَلَا تَنفَعُهَا شَفَـٰعَةٌۭ وَلَا هُمْ يُنصَرُونَ ١٢٣
وَٱتَّقُواْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
تَجۡزِي
نَفۡسٌ
عَن
نَّفۡسٖ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُقۡبَلُ
مِنۡهَا
عَدۡلٞ
وَلَا
تَنفَعُهَا
شَفَٰعَةٞ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
١٢٣
And guard yourselves against the Day when no soul will be of any help to another. No ransom will be taken, no intercession accepted, and no help will be given.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
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4 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 2:123
No Soul for Another
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:123) through the Hadith
Allah ﷻ says:
لَا تَجْزِي نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْسٍ
"No soul will avail another."
The Qur'an speaks here of a nafs — a soul.
Not a person, not a human being.
A soul.
Not a label, not a family name, not a place in society,
but who we truly are before Allah.
Until only one truth remains:
One soul cannot answer for another.
The Prophet ﷺ gave this same reminder to those closest to him...
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