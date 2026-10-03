In the fourth verse (98), it was said: وَهُوَ الَّذِي أَنشَأَكُم مِّن نَّفْسٍ وَاحِدَةٍ فَمُسْتَقَرٌّ وَمُسْتَوْدَعٌ(And He is the One who created you from one person, then, you have a place to dwell, and a place to sojourn). The word فَمُسْتَقَرّ :(mustaqarr) used in the text is from: قَرَار (qarar). So, mustaqarr denotes a place of qarar, of rest and peace, for someone or something. As for the word: مُستوَدَع (mustawda' ) in the text, it is a derivation from wadifah which means to keep something with someone temporarily for a few days. So, "mustawda"' will denote a place where something is placed temporarily for a few days. Thus, the sense of the sentence would be: It is the sacred-most Being of Allah Ta` ala that has created man from one person, that is, Sayyidna Adam (علیہ السلام) . Then, made for him a mustaqarr, that is, a place to dwell for a certain length of time - and a mustawda`, that is, to stay temporarily for a few days. The words of the Qur'an are as they have been stated. But, there are many probabilities in their interpretation. This is why the sayings of the commentators differ in this matter. Some say that mustawda' is the womb of the mother and mustaqarr is this world. Others say that mustawda' is the grave and mustaqarr is the abode of the 'Akhirah. Then, there are several other sayings too. However, there is room for all these within the words of the Qur'an. Hadrat Qadi Thana'ullah Panipati has, in his Tafsir Mazhari, opted for mustaqarr being the abode of 'Akhirah, that is, Jannah or Jahannam- and all human conditions and stages, from the beginning to the 'Akhirah, are all the mustawda', that is, a place to stay temporarily, whether in the womb of the mother, or a dwelling place on the earth, or the grave, or the state of Barzakh (intermediary state after death and before Resurrection). Preference for this view seems to have confirmation from a verse of the Qur'an also where it has been said لَتَرْكَبُنَّ طَبَقًا عَن طَبَقٍ ﴿19﴾ (you shall surely travel from stage to stage - 84:19). The outcome is that, before ultimately reaching the abode of the 'Akhirah, man remains a traveller for his whole life who, despite his obvious peace and rest, is really traversing the stages of the long journey into the night of his being: مسافر ھوں کہاں جانا ہے، ناواقف ھوں منزل سے ازل سے پھرتے پھرتے گور تک پہنچا ھوں مشکل سے A traveller I am. My destination I know not. Winding and wandering from eternity Only upto the grave I have reached - How tough I know. What next I know not. In conclusion, it can be said that this last verse (98) under study is showing a mirror to those who, having sold their souls to the veneer of glamour they see in the obvious and to the craze for things and trends they envy in their fellow beings, have forgotten that their place is elsewhere, that they have to go to their Creator and that there is a journey ahead, to the ultimate domain of the 'Akhirah. The message is: Open your eyes, see reality, walk away from the web of deception and walk into salvation.