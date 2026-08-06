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Tafsir: Al-An'am 6:95
Al-An'am
95
6:95
۞ ان الله فالق الحب والنوى يخرج الحي من الميت ومخرج الميت من الحي ذالكم الله فانى توفكون ٩٥
۞ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ فَالِقُ ٱلْحَبِّ وَٱلنَّوَىٰ ۖ يُخْرِجُ ٱلْحَىَّ مِنَ ٱلْمَيِّتِ وَمُخْرِجُ ٱلْمَيِّتِ مِنَ ٱلْحَىِّ ۚ ذَٰلِكُمُ ٱللَّهُ ۖ فَأَنَّىٰ تُؤْفَكُونَ ٩٥
۞ إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
فَالِقُ
ٱلۡحَبِّ
وَٱلنَّوَىٰۖ
يُخۡرِجُ
ٱلۡحَيَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمَيِّتِ
وَمُخۡرِجُ
ٱلۡمَيِّتِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحَيِّۚ
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُۖ
فَأَنَّىٰ
تُؤۡفَكُونَ
٩٥
Indeed, Allah is the One Who causes seeds and fruit stones to sprout. He brings forth the living from the dead and the dead from the living. That is Allah! How can you then be deluded ˹from the truth˺?
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