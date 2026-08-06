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Tafsir: Al-An'am 6:81
Al-An'am
81
6:81
وكيف اخاف ما اشركتم ولا تخافون انكم اشركتم بالله ما لم ينزل به عليكم سلطانا فاي الفريقين احق بالامن ان كنتم تعلمون ٨١
وَكَيْفَ أَخَافُ مَآ أَشْرَكْتُمْ وَلَا تَخَافُونَ أَنَّكُمْ أَشْرَكْتُم بِٱللَّهِ مَا لَمْ يُنَزِّلْ بِهِۦ عَلَيْكُمْ سُلْطَـٰنًۭا ۚ فَأَىُّ ٱلْفَرِيقَيْنِ أَحَقُّ بِٱلْأَمْنِ ۖ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ٨١
وَكَيۡفَ
أَخَافُ
مَآ
أَشۡرَكۡتُمۡ
وَلَا
تَخَافُونَ
أَنَّكُمۡ
أَشۡرَكۡتُم
بِٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَمۡ
يُنَزِّلۡ
بِهِۦ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
سُلۡطَٰنٗاۚ
فَأَيُّ
ٱلۡفَرِيقَيۡنِ
أَحَقُّ
بِٱلۡأَمۡنِۖ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨١
And how should I fear your associate-gods, while you have no fear in associating ˹others˺ with Allah—a practice He has never authorized? Which side has more right to security? ˹Tell me˺ if you really know!”
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