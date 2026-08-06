Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir: Al-An'am 6:73
Al-An'am
73
6:73
وهو الذي خلق السماوات والارض بالحق ويوم يقول كن فيكون قوله الحق وله الملك يوم ينفخ في الصور عالم الغيب والشهادة وهو الحكيم الخبير ٧٣
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ بِٱلْحَقِّ ۖ وَيَوْمَ يَقُولُ كُن فَيَكُونُ ۚ قَوْلُهُ ٱلْحَقُّ ۚ وَلَهُ ٱلْمُلْكُ يَوْمَ يُنفَخُ فِى ٱلصُّورِ ۚ عَـٰلِمُ ٱلْغَيْبِ وَٱلشَّهَـٰدَةِ ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٱلْخَبِيرُ ٧٣
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۖ
وَيَوۡمَ
يَقُولُ
كُن
فَيَكُونُۚ
قَوۡلُهُ
ٱلۡحَقُّۚ
وَلَهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُ
يَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِۚ
عَٰلِمُ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَٱلشَّهَٰدَةِۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
ٱلۡخَبِيرُ
٧٣
He is the One Who created the heavens and the earth in truth. On the Day ˹of Judgment˺ He will say, ‘Be!’ And there will be! His command is truth. All authority is His ˹alone˺
1
on the Day the Trumpet will be blown.
2
He is the Knower of all—seen or unseen. And He is the All-Wise, All-Aware.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.