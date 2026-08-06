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Tafsir: Al-An'am 6:64
Al-An'am
64
6:64
قل الله ينجيكم منها ومن كل كرب ثم انتم تشركون ٦٤
قُلِ ٱللَّهُ يُنَجِّيكُم مِّنْهَا وَمِن كُلِّ كَرْبٍۢ ثُمَّ أَنتُمْ تُشْرِكُونَ ٦٤
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُ
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
وَمِن
كُلِّ
كَرۡبٖ
ثُمَّ
أَنتُمۡ
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٤
Say, “˹Only˺ Allah rescues you from this and any other distress, yet you associate others with Him ˹in worship˺.”
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Tafsir Muyassar
قل لهم -أيها الرسول-: الله وحده هو الذي ينقذكم من هذه المخاوف ومن كل شدة، ثم أنتم بعد ذلك تشركون معه في العبادة غيره.