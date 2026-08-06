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Tafsir: Al-An'am 6:52
Al-An'am
52
6:52
ولا تطرد الذين يدعون ربهم بالغداة والعشي يريدون وجهه ما عليك من حسابهم من شيء وما من حسابك عليهم من شيء فتطردهم فتكون من الظالمين ٥٢
وَلَا تَطْرُدِ ٱلَّذِينَ يَدْعُونَ رَبَّهُم بِٱلْغَدَوٰةِ وَٱلْعَشِىِّ يُرِيدُونَ وَجْهَهُۥ ۖ مَا عَلَيْكَ مِنْ حِسَابِهِم مِّن شَىْءٍۢ وَمَا مِنْ حِسَابِكَ عَلَيْهِم مِّن شَىْءٍۢ فَتَطْرُدَهُمْ فَتَكُونَ مِنَ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٥٢
وَلَا
تَطۡرُدِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَدۡعُونَ
رَبَّهُم
بِٱلۡغَدَوٰةِ
وَٱلۡعَشِيِّ
يُرِيدُونَ
وَجۡهَهُۥۖ
مَا
عَلَيۡكَ
مِنۡ
حِسَابِهِم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖ
وَمَا
مِنۡ
حِسَابِكَ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖ
فَتَطۡرُدَهُمۡ
فَتَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٥٢
˹O Prophet!˺ Do not dismiss those ˹poor believers˺ who invoke their Lord morning and evening, seeking His pleasure.
1
You are not accountable for them whatsoever, nor are they accountable for you. So do not dismiss them, or you will be one of the wrongdoers.
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