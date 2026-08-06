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Tafsir: Al-An'am 6:35
Al-An'am
35
6:35
وان كان كبر عليك اعراضهم فان استطعت ان تبتغي نفقا في الارض او سلما في السماء فتاتيهم باية ولو شاء الله لجمعهم على الهدى فلا تكونن من الجاهلين ٣٥
وَإِن كَانَ كَبُرَ عَلَيْكَ إِعْرَاضُهُمْ فَإِنِ ٱسْتَطَعْتَ أَن تَبْتَغِىَ نَفَقًۭا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ أَوْ سُلَّمًۭا فِى ٱلسَّمَآءِ فَتَأْتِيَهُم بِـَٔايَةٍۢ ۚ وَلَوْ شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ لَجَمَعَهُمْ عَلَى ٱلْهُدَىٰ ۚ فَلَا تَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْجَـٰهِلِينَ ٣٥
وَإِن
كَانَ
كَبُرَ
عَلَيۡكَ
إِعۡرَاضُهُمۡ
فَإِنِ
ٱسۡتَطَعۡتَ
أَن
تَبۡتَغِيَ
نَفَقٗا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَوۡ
سُلَّمٗا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فَتَأۡتِيَهُم
بِـَٔايَةٖۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَجَمَعَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡهُدَىٰۚ
فَلَا
تَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٣٥
If you find their denial unbearable, then build—if you can—a tunnel through the earth or stairs to the sky to bring them a ˹more compelling˺ sign. Had Allah so willed, He could have guided them all. So do not be one of those ignorant ˹of this fact˺.
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