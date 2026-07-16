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Al-An'am
19
6:19
قل اي شيء اكبر شهادة قل الله شهيد بيني وبينكم واوحي الي هاذا القران لانذركم به ومن بلغ اينكم لتشهدون ان مع الله الهة اخرى قل لا اشهد قل انما هو الاه واحد وانني بريء مما تشركون ١٩
قُلْ أَىُّ شَىْءٍ أَكْبَرُ شَهَـٰدَةًۭ ۖ قُلِ ٱللَّهُ ۖ شَهِيدٌۢ بَيْنِى وَبَيْنَكُمْ ۚ وَأُوحِىَ إِلَىَّ هَـٰذَا ٱلْقُرْءَانُ لِأُنذِرَكُم بِهِۦ وَمَنۢ بَلَغَ ۚ أَئِنَّكُمْ لَتَشْهَدُونَ أَنَّ مَعَ ٱللَّهِ ءَالِهَةً أُخْرَىٰ ۚ قُل لَّآ أَشْهَدُ ۚ قُلْ إِنَّمَا هُوَ إِلَـٰهٌۭ وَٰحِدٌۭ وَإِنَّنِى بَرِىٓءٌۭ مِّمَّا تُشْرِكُونَ ١٩
قُلۡ
أَيُّ
شَيۡءٍ
أَكۡبَرُ
شَهَٰدَةٗۖ
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُۖ
شَهِيدُۢ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكُمۡۚ
وَأُوحِيَ
إِلَيَّ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانُ
لِأُنذِرَكُم
بِهِۦ
وَمَنۢ
بَلَغَۚ
أَئِنَّكُمۡ
لَتَشۡهَدُونَ
أَنَّ
مَعَ
ٱللَّهِ
ءَالِهَةً
أُخۡرَىٰۚ
قُل
لَّآ
أَشۡهَدُۚ
قُلۡ
إِنَّمَا
هُوَ
إِلَٰهٞ
وَٰحِدٞ
وَإِنَّنِي
بَرِيٓءٞ
مِّمَّا
تُشۡرِكُونَ
١٩
Ask ˹them, O Prophet˺, “Who is the best witness?” Say, “Allah is! He is a Witness between me and you. And this Quran has been revealed to me so that, with it, I may warn you and whoever it reaches. Do you ˹pagans˺ testify that there are other gods besides Allah?” ˹Then˺ say, “I will never testify ˹to this˺!” ˹And˺ say, “There is only One God. And I totally reject whatever ˹idols˺ you associate with Him.”
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