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Al-An'am
121
6:121
ولا تاكلوا مما لم يذكر اسم الله عليه وانه لفسق وان الشياطين ليوحون الى اوليايهم ليجادلوكم وان اطعتموهم انكم لمشركون ١٢١
وَلَا تَأْكُلُوا۟ مِمَّا لَمْ يُذْكَرِ ٱسْمُ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْهِ وَإِنَّهُۥ لَفِسْقٌۭ ۗ وَإِنَّ ٱلشَّيَـٰطِينَ لَيُوحُونَ إِلَىٰٓ أَوْلِيَآئِهِمْ لِيُجَـٰدِلُوكُمْ ۖ وَإِنْ أَطَعْتُمُوهُمْ إِنَّكُمْ لَمُشْرِكُونَ ١٢١
وَلَا
تَأۡكُلُواْ
مِمَّا
لَمۡ
يُذۡكَرِ
ٱسۡمُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡهِ
وَإِنَّهُۥ
لَفِسۡقٞۗ
وَإِنَّ
ٱلشَّيَٰطِينَ
لَيُوحُونَ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَوۡلِيَآئِهِمۡ
لِيُجَٰدِلُوكُمۡۖ
وَإِنۡ
أَطَعۡتُمُوهُمۡ
إِنَّكُمۡ
لَمُشۡرِكُونَ
١٢١
Do not eat of what is not slaughtered in Allah’s Name. For that would certainly be ˹an act of˺ disobedience. Surely the devils whisper to their ˹human˺ associates to argue with you.
1
If you were to obey them, then you ˹too˺ would be polytheists.
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