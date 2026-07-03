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Al-An'am
119
6:119
وما لكم الا تاكلوا مما ذكر اسم الله عليه وقد فصل لكم ما حرم عليكم الا ما اضطررتم اليه وان كثيرا ليضلون باهوايهم بغير علم ان ربك هو اعلم بالمعتدين ١١٩
وَمَا لَكُمْ أَلَّا تَأْكُلُوا۟ مِمَّا ذُكِرَ ٱسْمُ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْهِ وَقَدْ فَصَّلَ لَكُم مَّا حَرَّمَ عَلَيْكُمْ إِلَّا مَا ٱضْطُرِرْتُمْ إِلَيْهِ ۗ وَإِنَّ كَثِيرًۭا لَّيُضِلُّونَ بِأَهْوَآئِهِم بِغَيْرِ عِلْمٍ ۗ إِنَّ رَبَّكَ هُوَ أَعْلَمُ بِٱلْمُعْتَدِينَ ١١٩
وَمَا
لَكُمۡ
أَلَّا
تَأۡكُلُواْ
مِمَّا
ذُكِرَ
ٱسۡمُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡهِ
وَقَدۡ
فَصَّلَ
لَكُم
مَّا
حَرَّمَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
إِلَّا
مَا
ٱضۡطُرِرۡتُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِۗ
وَإِنَّ
كَثِيرٗا
لَّيُضِلُّونَ
بِأَهۡوَآئِهِم
بِغَيۡرِ
عِلۡمٍۚ
إِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
هُوَ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِٱلۡمُعۡتَدِينَ
١١٩
Why should you not eat of what is slaughtered in Allah’s Name when He has already explained to you what He has forbidden to you—except when compelled by necessity? Many ˹deviants˺ certainly mislead others by their whims out of ignorance. Surely your Lord knows the transgressors best.
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