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Ash-Shu'ara
91
26:91
وبرزت الجحيم للغاوين ٩١
وَبُرِّزَتِ ٱلْجَحِيمُ لِلْغَاوِينَ ٩١
وَبُرِّزَتِ
ٱلۡجَحِيمُ
لِلۡغَاوِينَ
٩١
and the Hellfire will be displayed to the deviant.
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Tafsir al-Tabari
( وَبُرِّزَتِ الْجَحِيمُ لِلْغَاوِينَ )
يقول: وأظهرت النار للذين غووا فضلوا عن سواء السبيل.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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