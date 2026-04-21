The coming into existence of the gigantic universe consisting of the heavens and the earth and then its functioning for millions of years in perfect harmony and with total precision proves that the Creator of this universe is the possessor of immense powers. Moreover, bringing the universe into existence did not exhaust His resources. Had the work of creation been fatiguing for Him, the universe after creation would not have been found running with such great exactitude. The immense power of God being demonstrated throughout the universe suffices for us to be certain that the resurrection of human beings and the taking stock of their deeds is not at all difficult for Him. In the present world reality comes before a man, but he does not accept it. This is because the result of the denial of reality is not immediately obvious. In the Hereafter, the terrible consequences will be there before every man; he will then become extremely serious and will readily accept the reality which he was not prepared to accept in the present world. However, acceptance of truth at that time will be of no avail.