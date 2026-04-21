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Ash-Shu'ara
90
26:90
وازلفت الجنة للمتقين ٩٠
وَأُزْلِفَتِ ٱلْجَنَّةُ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ ٩٠
وَأُزۡلِفَتِ
ٱلۡجَنَّةُ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٩٠
乐园将被带到敬畏者的附近。
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基拉特
圣训
Aa
العربية
Al-Qurtubi
قوله تعالى : وأزلفت الجنة للمتقين أي قربت وأدنيت ليدخلوها . وقال الزجاج : [ ص: 109 ] قرب دخولهم إياها .
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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