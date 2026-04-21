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Maryam
9
19:9
قال كذالك قال ربك هو علي هين وقد خلقتك من قبل ولم تك شييا ٩
قَالَ كَذَٰلِكَ قَالَ رَبُّكَ هُوَ عَلَىَّ هَيِّنٌۭ وَقَدْ خَلَقْتُكَ مِن قَبْلُ وَلَمْ تَكُ شَيْـًۭٔا ٩
قَالَ
كَذَٰلِكَ
قَالَ
رَبُّكَ
هُوَ
عَلَيَّ
هَيِّنٞ
وَقَدۡ
خَلَقۡتُكَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
وَلَمۡ
تَكُ
شَيۡـٔٗا
٩
主说：事情就是这样。你的主说：这对于我是容易的。以前你不存在，而我创造了你。
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Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid不适用于当前经文。
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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