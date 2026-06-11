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Al-Layl
3
92:3
وما خلق الذكر والانثى ٣
وَمَا خَلَقَ ٱلذَّكَرَ وَٱلْأُنثَىٰٓ ٣
وَمَا
خَلَقَ
ٱلذَّكَرَ
وَٱلۡأُنثَىٰٓ
٣
以创造男性和女性的主发誓，
经注
层
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答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
العربية
Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿وَمَا﴾ بِمَعْنَى مَنْ أَوْ مَصْدَرِيَّة ﴿خَلَقَ ٱلذَّكَرَ وَٱلۡأُنثَىٰۤ ٣﴾ آدَم وَحَوَّاء وَكُلّ ذَكَر وَكُلّ أُنْثَى وَالْخُنْثَى الْمُشْكِل عِنْدنَا ذَكَر أَوْ أُنْثَى عِنْد اللَّه تَعَالَى فَيَحْنَث بِتَكْلِيمِهِ مَنْ حَلَفَ لَا يُكَلِّم ذَكَرًا وَلَا أُنْثَى
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran