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Al-Baqarah
96
2:96
ولتجدنهم احرص الناس على حياة ومن الذين اشركوا يود احدهم لو يعمر الف سنة وما هو بمزحزحه من العذاب ان يعمر والله بصير بما يعملون ٩٦
وَلَتَجِدَنَّهُمْ أَحْرَصَ ٱلنَّاسِ عَلَىٰ حَيَوٰةٍۢ وَمِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَشْرَكُوا۟ ۚ يَوَدُّ أَحَدُهُمْ لَوْ يُعَمَّرُ أَلْفَ سَنَةٍۢ وَمَا هُوَ بِمُزَحْزِحِهِۦ مِنَ ٱلْعَذَابِ أَن يُعَمَّرَ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ بَصِيرٌۢ بِمَا يَعْمَلُونَ ٩٦
وَلَتَجِدَنَّهُمۡ
أَحۡرَصَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
عَلَىٰ
حَيَوٰةٖ
وَمِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أَشۡرَكُواْۚ
يَوَدُّ
أَحَدُهُمۡ
لَوۡ
يُعَمَّرُ
أَلۡفَ
سَنَةٖ
وَمَا
هُوَ
بِمُزَحۡزِحِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
أَن
يُعَمَّرَۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
بَصِيرُۢ
بِمَا
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٦
你必发现他们比世人还贪生，此那以物配主的还贪生；他们中每个人，都愿享寿千岁，但他们纵享上寿，终不免要受刑罚。真主是明察他们的行为的。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
mahnaz zia
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:96
Why would you wish for death when you know about the sins you committed in this life, you wish to enjoy this life more and more let it consume you and delude you to the point that you don’t want to die. Those who love the dunya will never want to die.
3
0
Mohannad Hakeem
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 2:96
Day 1 Juz 1
#AyahLookup
Answer
In a recent study, Americans were asked, 'If you could ask God only one question, and you knew He would give you an answer, what would you ask?' The most common question was, 'Why is there pain and suffering in the world?
This idea and question is commonly referred to as 'the Problem of Evil'. It is the root cause for many people, and unfortunately Muslims, to reject Islam and religion in general and fall into...
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22
3
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 2:96
The delaying of mentioning polytheists love for dunya after the Jews indicates the Jews are more covetous of life then those without religion and that is because the Jews who rejected Mohammad SAW believed in a hellfire and day of judgement while the mushriks do not, so the Jews had more to fear of what is to come due to their rejection of truth and their knowledge that they are guilty.
4
0
ekaterina myachina
跟随
10周前
·
参考
节 2:94-96
The Weight of This World
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:94–96) through the Hadith
Reading these ayahs, it becomes difficult not to notice how tightly the heart clings to this world.
The Qur’an says:
﴿قُلْ إِن كَانَتْ لَكُمُ الدَّارُ الْآخِرَةُ عِندَ اللَّهِ خَالِصَةً مِّن دُونِ النَّاسِ فَتَمَنَّوُا الْمَوْتَ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ﴾
“Say: If the Home of the Hereafter with Allah is exclusively for you apart from all others, then wish for death, if you ...
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9
2
sabah firdous
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:90-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
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13
3
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