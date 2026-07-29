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Al-Baqarah
95
2:95
ولن يتمنوه ابدا بما قدمت ايديهم والله عليم بالظالمين ٩٥
وَلَن يَتَمَنَّوْهُ أَبَدًۢا بِمَا قَدَّمَتْ أَيْدِيهِمْ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ عَلِيمٌۢ بِٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٩٥
وَلَن
يَتَمَنَّوۡهُ
أَبَدَۢا
بِمَا
قَدَّمَتۡ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٩٥
他们因为曾经犯罪，所以绝不希望早死。真主对於不义的人，是全知的。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
ekaterina myachina
跟随
10周前
·
参考
节 2:94-96
The Weight of This World
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:94–96) through the Hadith
Reading these ayahs, it becomes difficult not to notice how tightly the heart clings to this world.
The Qur’an says:
﴿قُلْ إِن كَانَتْ لَكُمُ الدَّارُ الْآخِرَةُ عِندَ اللَّهِ خَالِصَةً مِّن دُونِ النَّاسِ فَتَمَنَّوُا الْمَوْتَ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ﴾
“Say: If the Home of the Hereafter with Allah is exclusively for you apart from all others, then wish for death, if you ...
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9
2
sabah firdous
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:90-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
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13
3
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