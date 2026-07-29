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Al-Baqarah
91
2:91
واذا قيل لهم امنوا بما انزل الله قالوا نومن بما انزل علينا ويكفرون بما وراءه وهو الحق مصدقا لما معهم قل فلم تقتلون انبياء الله من قبل ان كنتم مومنين ٩١
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ ءَامِنُوا۟ بِمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ قَالُوا۟ نُؤْمِنُ بِمَآ أُنزِلَ عَلَيْنَا وَيَكْفُرُونَ بِمَا وَرَآءَهُۥ وَهُوَ ٱلْحَقُّ مُصَدِّقًۭا لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ ۗ قُلْ فَلِمَ تَقْتُلُونَ أَنۢبِيَآءَ ٱللَّهِ مِن قَبْلُ إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ ٩١
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
ءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالُواْ
نُؤۡمِنُ
بِمَآ
أُنزِلَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَيَكۡفُرُونَ
بِمَا
وَرَآءَهُۥ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَهُمۡۗ
قُلۡ
فَلِمَ
تَقۡتُلُونَ
أَنۢبِيَآءَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
إِن
كُنتُم
مُّؤۡمِنِينَ
٩١
有人对他们说：你们应当信真主所降示的经典。他们就说：我们信我们所受的启示。他们不信此後的经典，其实，这部经典是真实的，能证实他们所有的经典。你说：如果你们是信道的人，以前你们为甚麽杀害众先知呢？
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
ekaterina myachina
跟随
10周前
·
参考
节 2:91-93
The Calf Within the Heart
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:91–93) through the Hadith
The ayahs move from rejection to the condition of the heart itself.
Not only refusing revelation,
but the heart becoming attached to what it cannot easily let go of.
The Qur’an says:
﴿وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ آمِنُوا بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ قَالُوا نُؤْمِنُ بِمَا أُنزِلَ عَلَيْنَا﴾
“And when they are told, ‘Believe in what Allah has sent down,’ they say, ‘We believe only in ...
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9
2
sabah firdous
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:90-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
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13
3
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