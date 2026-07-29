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Al-Baqarah
90
2:90
بيسما اشتروا به انفسهم ان يكفروا بما انزل الله بغيا ان ينزل الله من فضله على من يشاء من عباده فباءوا بغضب على غضب وللكافرين عذاب مهين ٩٠
بِئْسَمَا ٱشْتَرَوْا۟ بِهِۦٓ أَنفُسَهُمْ أَن يَكْفُرُوا۟ بِمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ بَغْيًا أَن يُنَزِّلَ ٱللَّهُ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ عَلَىٰ مَن يَشَآءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِۦ ۖ فَبَآءُو بِغَضَبٍ عَلَىٰ غَضَبٍۢ ۚ وَلِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ عَذَابٌۭ مُّهِينٌۭ ٩٠
بِئۡسَمَا
ٱشۡتَرَوۡاْ
بِهِۦٓ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
أَن
يَكۡفُرُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
بَغۡيًا
أَن
يُنَزِّلَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
عَلَىٰ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
مِنۡ
عِبَادِهِۦۖ
فَبَآءُو
بِغَضَبٍ
عَلَىٰ
غَضَبٖۚ
وَلِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
عَذَابٞ
مُّهِينٞ
٩٠
他们因真主把他的恩惠降给他所意欲的仆人，故他们心怀嫉妒，因而不信真主所降示的经典；他们为此而出卖自己，他们所得的代价真恶劣。故他们应受加倍的谴怒。不信道者，将受凌辱的刑罚。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Maryam Nazar
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 4:40, 2:90
Reflection made by sister few hours back made me to ponder on this verse .....jazakallah khair dear sister...
With Allah’s help, mercy and bounty, if we believers can absorb this verse to our hearts, there wont be any room for jealousy and resentment.
Focussing on the blessings of others, if we are envious, means that we are not happy or content with what Allah has given them. How can we even think that Allah has blessed them more than us when ...
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10
0
ekaterina myachina
跟随
10周前
·
参考
节 2:89-90
What They Recognized
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:89–90) through the Hadith
Sometimes recognition comes before surrender.
The people described in these ayahs had long been waiting for a prophet.
Early scholars mention that some among Bani Israil recognized signs of the Prophet ﷺ from earlier revelation, prayed for victory through him, and spoke of his coming before he was sent.
Then comes the painful turn:
﴿وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُم مَّا عَرَفُوا كَفَرُو...
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6
3
sabah firdous
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:90-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
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13
3
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